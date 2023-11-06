A clear hit: photos of the Askold launch vehicle destroyed in Kerch have appeared

Marta Gichko19:51, 06.11.23

A SCALP-EG missile significantly damaged one of Russia’s newest ships.

The Russian Navy missile ship Askold was shown online for the first time after being hit by a SCALP-EG cruise missile.

The photographs were published by a number of public sites, in particular by Ukrainian war correspondent Andrey Tsaplienko.

The footage shows that the missile caused significant damage to the Russian ship. Obviously, its main weapons were destroyed.

Destroyed “Askold” / t.me/Tsaplienko

Strike at Kerch

On Saturday, explosions occurred in Kerch. The invaders reported an attack by one and a half dozen missiles, which were shot down, and the “debris” fell on the territory of the shipyard.

It soon became known that the ship had in fact been hit at least once. Later, this information was confirmed by both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the invaders themselves. The enemy admitted that the missile actually hit the Karakurt project ship.

New, clearer satellite images of the Russian ship Askold, hit by a Ukrainian missile at the dock of a shipyard in occupied Kerch, have appeared on the Internet.

