“You don’t have to liberate anything at all”: Svitan revealed a way to defeat Russia

Veronika Prokhorenko10:58, 05.11.23

The rapid advance of a counteroffensive, which the West is pinning its hopes on, is the wrong approach. It is possible to defeat the Russian Federation differently.

Military expert Roman Svitan revealed how you can win a war with the Russian Federation without advancing a counteroffensive, without liberating territories further than Bakhmut and Avdeevka.

According to him, the “fast” movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the front lines, on which the West pins its hopes , is not a primary task from the point of view of any defending army. First, you need to “grind” the Russian troops, this is the key to the success of the “won war,” Svitan pointed out to Obozrevatel .

“You can liberate nothing at all, not move anywhere at all, work only in the area of ​​Bakhmut and Avdeevka. And if the entire Russian army is brought there and destroyed, our territories will be liberated themselves,” the military expert said.

In other words, Ukraine’s first task is to create the necessary conditions for inflicting maximum damage on Russian forces. Now her army is quickly “recovering”: it is recruiting more recruits into its ranks, albeit with much worse training than before.

Now it is no longer possible to say that a “professional army” is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation. Ukraine destroyed its backbone last year, Svitan emphasized.

The West said it has changed expectations from the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, said that the West was alarmed by the results of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. According to him, the allies need to adjust their expectations about the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance in the “short term.”

He noted that in its forecasts the West underestimated the level of defense that the Russian Federation managed to organize in the temporarily occupied territories.

At the same time, in Ukraine they say that there is tactical success in the counteroffensive, but its pace is affected by the level of mining of the territories. Because of this, the army cannot move quickly , although previously the calculation was to cover 30 km a day. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

