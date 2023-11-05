Ukrainian forces destroy state-of-the-art Russian weapon dubbed ‘impenetrable drone dome’

The Russian electronic warfare system “Pole-21” was developed in 2016. According to Russian sources, its effective range is 60 km.

05/11/2023

A Russian army Pole-21 jamming system. Photo: Russian State Media

Ukrainian military forces have destroyed the Russian electronic warfare system “Pole-21,” as reported by the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyy.

“The radio-electronic warfare station ‘Field-21’, intended for jamming satellite navigation channels, has been destroyed,” wrote Tarnavskyy on Telegram.

However, the general did not disclose the exact location of this system or the method used to destroy it.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyy. Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyy via Telegram

The “Pole-21” system, established in 2016, counters precision weapons and drones by creating an interference dome that disrupts signals from navigation satellites.

As a result, precision-guided weapons lose their way and fail to fulfill their combat missions. This complex comprises a control station for communication among 100 posts, with each module packing up to 600W of power. The jamming generators, accompanied by antennas, are positioned on towers or masts and can be vehicle-mounted.

Rack with equipment (left), antenna modules on the top right and Pole-21 control station. Photo: TopWar

According to the Russians, the “Pole-21” system has a range of 60 kilometers, while Ukrainian intelligence suggests it is effective up to more than 25 kilometers.

