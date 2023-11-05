onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours

5 NOVEMBER 2023

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 990 more Russian troops and destroyed 8 tanks and 12 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 305,090 (+990) military personnel
  • 5,284 (+8) tanks
  • 9,953 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,375 (+12) artillery systems
  • 867 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 570 (+2) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,534 (+0) tactical UAVs
  • 1,554 (+3) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,730 (+14) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,047 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment

