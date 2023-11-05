Ukraine war is not a stalemate, says Zelensky

President strikes an optimistic tone that is in jarring contrast to messages from his military officials

BRUSSELS CORRESPONDENT

4 November 2023 •

Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that the war in Ukraine had reached a stalemate, after his military chief and allies said they believed the conflict was in deadlock.

“Time has passed and people are tired … but this is not a stalemate,” the Ukrainian president told a press conference in Kyiv.

Speaking in front of Ursula von der Leyen, the visiting European Commission president, Mr Zelensky’s optimistic tone was a jarring contrast to the messages coming from his military officials.

General Valery Zaluzhny this week admitted that Ukraine’s vaunted counter-offensive would not produce a breakthrough, while the British Ministry of Defence on Friday said the two sides were equally matched.

With Ukraine making little progress on the battlefield, American and European officials have reportedly begun speaking to the Ukrainian government about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail to end the war, NBC reported.

The conversations reportedly included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up to reach a deal with Russia.

But on Saturday Mr Zelensky rejected the idea that Western countries were pressing him to enter negotiations with Russia. “No one among our partners is pressuring us to sit down with Russia, talk to it, and give it something,” he said.

While its counter-offensive is not over yet, six months of heavy fighting have returned less-than-desired results.

As a result, analysts say the war appears to be on the cusp of a new phase, leaving Kyiv at a psychological and military turning point.

Jonathan Eyal, associate director of the Royal United Services Institute think-tank, said Mr Zelensky now had two choices. “They believe they could use the time of the winter to reorganise themselves and try again next year,” he told The Telegraph.

“The only other alternative is to accept they are going to end up with less territory than they had in February last year. This is equivalent to saying that although Putin failed in his major objective of occupying all of Ukraine, he has succeeded in taking another bite.”

In response to the slowdown in fighting, Russia is trying to advance in five areas across the front line.

Moscow has shown a disregard for human life or material in these offensive efforts, with Ukraine claiming Russia is suffering up to 1,000 casualties a day and losing hundreds of armoured vehicles and tanks.

But for Vladimir Putin, gains of hundreds of metres are more important than the lives of his countrymen. Any land seized now, by either Ukraine or Russia, will most likely be held for the foreseeable future, with the battlefields soon to be turned into a quagmire of thick mud by the autumn rains.

Kyiv’s problems go beyond holding on to its territory. With Russia preparing for another winter of attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian officials must ask whether they are ready to weather another attempt to freeze their people into submission.

It will undoubtedly be hard, a country the size of Ukraine requires a mammoth amount of air defence systems to keep its entirety safe.

A recent shift by Russia to also target grain shipment infrastructure has left Ukraine with its major population centres, ports and the front lines to defend – diluting what surface-to-air missiles systems it has available to it.

And then, as the ground freezes, Ukraine will have to steel itself for a winter of attempted Russian Blitzkriegs on the ground.

There are also questions over how much more assistance the United States will be able to provide. It is possible there will be only more package before next year’s presidential election.

The war between Israel and Hamas, as well as a potential conflict involving Hezbollah and Iran, also only further detracts from the number of eyes and ears in each country’s administration watching Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader was optimistic that Ukraine would survive this period out of the international spotlight.

“We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine,” he said, but added: “I am absolutely sure we will overcome this challenge.”

But despite his optimism, it is likely that the war is devolving into a long, attritional conflict.

Ukraine will hope its efforts to destabilise the Russian state, through attacks on Crimea and Moscow, are enough to trigger a genuine collapse in Putin’s regime.

Or will Western sanctions eventually trigger an economic catastrophe, which Kyiv thinks is still years off, to convince the Russian dictator to end the war.

Both are considered a long shot.

Like this: Like Loading...