Ukraine is preparing a massive UAV attack against Russia for the winter – Brigadier General Baranov

Ukraine is preparing to launch a major winter drone attack against Russia as weather conditions hamper Defense Force ground offensives at the front. Bases and military infrastructure in the temporarily occupied Crimea and border areas within the aggressor country will face new air strikes.

This was reported by The Independent. Journalists refer to a conversation with Brigadier General Sergei Baranov, the head of the military unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which oversees operations with UAVs.

According to him, Ukraine intends to consolidate the “significant successes” of the last few weeks of the war, as a result of which some of the most important military and naval installations of the Russian Federation became targets for attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

Analysts recalled that as part of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched waves of drones deep into the western part of Russia and the captured Crimean Peninsula. They have also stepped up attacks on the Black Sea, where the aggressor country stores its valuable naval assets, and have targeted Russian warships with naval drones. And with the help of saboteurs, Ukraine even attacked air bases deep in the Russian Federation, destroying a Tu-22M long-range bomber and damaging two other aircraft.

Although Kyiv has now come to rely heavily on domestic drone production and operator training, military assistance from Western allies has also bolstered the campaign. In May 2023, the British government promised to provide Ukraine with a UAV with a range of 200 km.

“We intend to capitalize on the experience gained over previous years and use drones to wreak havoc on the Russians when the fighting is much more static this winter. We are confident that we have some of the best and most experienced drone pilots in the world.” – the publication quotes the words of General Baranov.

It is noted that last winter there was something of a lull on the front in Ukraine, as snow and low temperatures made much of the Donbass region impassable. But this year, preparations for winter could prove crucial to resolving the war as Ukraine seeks to prevent Russia from regrouping during a break in its counteroffensive.

According to General Baranov, Kyiv also expects Russia to launch “numerous counterattacks.” This is consistent with growing rumors that the aggressor has been mothballing its missiles and drones in recent weeks to deliver a major blow to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at the start of winter, intending to deprive Ukrainians of light and heat.

“The Russians are careful, they have a lot of personnel and a lot of resources. They have been preparing for a war of this scale for a long time. For the Ukrainian people, the war is expensive,” the military man said.

When asked why Ukraine has been sending its drones to targets in Crimea in recent months, Baranov pointed out that Kyiv views this territory as an important logistics link for Russian ground forces.

“The Russians have concentrated ammunition, equipment and personnel there. The goal is to try to create the impression that this is Russian territory. But it is not. We are aggressively fighting it,” the general said.

In his opinion, Ukraine will be fully prepared for winter only if its urgent needs for weapons are met.

“In particular, we need 155mm munitions. We also need a variety of long-range munitions, such as GMLRS and ATACMS. F-16 aircraft and additional air defense systems will help protect our airspace and provide the ability to strike against the defense of our territory,” – Baranov stated.

Ukraine will attack numerous targets across the frontline and the enemy’s near and deep rear.

He added: for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to succeed against Russia, they need the same amount of ammunition that the occupiers spend. The Ukrainian military thanked his partners for their help, but noted that the Defense Forces are fighting a war on several fronts, so any additional ammunition is a bonus.

Asked about the latest developments in the battle for Avdiivka, he repeated statements by Ukrainian authorities and Western intelligence agencies that Russia had suffered very heavy losses in its bid to capture the city.

The general stressed that the enemy was using a large number of inexperienced and recently mobilized troops in the offensive, while making no effort to return the dead from the battlefield. In one 24-hour period last week, the Russian Armed Forces lost “about 20 armored vehicles and 250 soldiers killed and wounded.”

“They are still lying on the battlefield, and the Russians continue to storm our positions. Their biggest weakness is that they still continue sending unprepared people – mobilized resources. They are not good and are not ready for battle, so they suffer heavy losses.” – said General Baranov.

