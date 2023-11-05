Strike On Kerch Shipyard Captured On Camera

A very important facility for the Russians was damaged.

5.11.2023

The Ukrainian Air Force damaged a shipyard in occupied Kerch on Saturday, November 4. The strike on Kerch Shipyard was captured on camera and available online.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel published the video. They captured the explosion on the territory of the plant and the work of the air defence of the Russian occupiers.

As noted in the VRB Telegram channel, this plant is a very important facility for the Russians. It is densely covered with air defence systems, which, however, did not save the Askold warship. The channel indicated on the map the location of Russian weapons intended for protection:

– yellow – radar site in Kerch;

– blue – positions of S-400 launchers and 92N6 radar;

– orange – location of the reconnaissance and target designation radar for the S-400 Triumph 91N6 air defence system;

– white – positions of the Pantsir-S1 air defence system.

The authors of the channel stated that Ukraine carried out a perfect combined attack, thanks to which the “interesting” target was hit “humiliating Russian air defence.”

Earlier, the Russian MoD admitted that as a result of a missile strike by Ukrainian defenders in occupied Kerch, a ship that was at a shipyard was damaged. According to the invaders, they “shot down” 13 out of 15 cruise missiles.

Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk said that Ukrainian pilots hit the facilities at the Zaliv shipyard in occupied Kerch with cruise missiles, and also hinted that they were talking about French SCALP missiles. He called to wait for official confirmation but “one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet” was in the Kerch shipyard”, a carrier of Caliber missiles.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirmed on November 4 that the defenders of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on the sea and port infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch.

Residents claimed that the Project 22800 Karakurt small rocket ship under construction could have been damaged on the plant’s territory. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that the small rocket ship Askold, a carrier of Caliber cruise missiles, which was produced in 2021, could have been damaged.

