Large Military Convoy Approaches Belarusian border With White-Red-White Flags

They are crossing the Rivne region of Ukraine.
5.11.2023
A large military convoy with white-red-white flags was spotted in the Rivne region of Ukraine, not far from the border with Belarus.
Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko reported.
“Locals met a large convoy of military SUVs with Belarusian flags and symbols in the Rivne region.
That’s not all.
They have white-red-white flags, the national colours of Belarus [the current official Belarusian flag is green red], which will one day throw off the Lukashenka regime and occupation,” Tsaplienko wrote.