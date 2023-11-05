Large Military Convoy Approaches Belarusian border With White-Red-White Flags

They are crossing the Rivne region of Ukraine.

5.11.2023

A large military convoy with white-red-white flags was spotted in the Rivne region of Ukraine, not far from the border with Belarus.

Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko reported.

“Locals met a large convoy of military SUVs with Belarusian flags and symbols in the Rivne region.

That’s not all.

They have white-red-white flags, the national colours of Belarus [the current official Belarusian flag is green red], which will one day throw off the Lukashenka regime and occupation,” Tsaplienko wrote.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/5/570398/

