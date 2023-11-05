In occupied Sedovo, Russian helicopters that were undergoing repairs were “minus” – media (video)

Oleg Davygora21:45, 05.11.23

Previously, there was an arrival at the occupiers’ base and BC warehouse.

Donetsk public pages report powerful explosions in the occupied village of Sedovo near the border with the Russian Federation on the shores of the Azov Sea. In footage taken by local residents, secondary detonation can be seen.

Information is being disseminated in TG channels that in Sedovo the BC warehouse and the occupiers’ repair base, which housed helicopters, were “blown away by an explosion.” It is stated that “helicopters are on fire.”

Arrival in occupied Sedovoe

War in Ukraine – latest news

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repulsed more than 30 attacks by Russian invaders in several directions at once. Most of them occurred on the front line in the area of ​​​​Marinka and Avdeevka, Donetsk region.

Thus, in the Kupyansk direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully carried out assaults in the Sinkovka areas, northeast of Petropavlovka and Ivanovka, Kharkov region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks.

As a result of a missile attack on the Zaliv shipyard, which is located in Kerch, Crimea, the enemy small missile ship Askold (Karakurt type, a carrier of Caliber cruise missiles) was damaged . The fact that the enemy ship is damaged is evidenced by a satellite image from Planet Labs for Sunday, November 5.

