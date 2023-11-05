Death of soldiers of the 128th brigade: the Russians showed a video of the missile attack

Marta Gichko11:59, 05.11.23

The Russian attack killed at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian invaders released a video of an Iskander attack on the awarding ceremony for officers of the 128th mountain assault brigade in the Transcarpathian region.

The video appeared in racist public pages. The footage shows that the location was recorded by a drone, which transmitted the coordinates for the missile strike.

As a result of the cynical attack, at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. An investigation into the tragedy has begun in Ukraine.

In the Transcarpathian region, three days of mourning were announced for the fallen soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade. From November 6, state flags will be flown at half-mast in the region.

“War takes the best. In the area where combat missions were carried out, our brothers-in-arms, soldiers of the 128th OGShBr, who at the cost of their own lives defended the independence of Ukraine from the invaders, tragically died,” said the head of the Transcarpathian regional military administration, Viktor Mikita .

Death of soldiers of the 128th brigade in Zaporozhye – what is known

On November 3, in the Zaporozhye direction, Russian invaders struck the personnel of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade. The attack killed military personnel as well as wounded civilians. This was reported by the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

