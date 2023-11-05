British intel points to Russian invaders’ problems with basic field administration

05.11.2023 12:21

The British Defense Ministry intelligence spoke about Russia’s issue of soldiers struggling against the elements on the Ukrainian battlefield.

That’s according to a war update posted on X (formerly Twitter), seen by Ukrinform.

It is noted that with the approach of winter, eyewitness accounts from deployed Russian troops in Ukraine suggests that the soldier’s “age-old battle against the elements remains a major preoccupation for Russia’s army.”

On November 1, 2023, Russian soldiers who had recently returned home, speaking at the Ogarkov Readings military affairs conference in Moscow, said they had been “wet from head to toe” for weeks on end on the front line.

One Russian soldier emphasized that due to the risk of fire alerting Ukrainian forces, they “couldn’t even boil a mug of tea”. They highlighted living and eating “monotonous” food in the mud in pervasive mud.

“Maintaining a decent level of personal comfort and sound administration in defensive positions is challenging for any army. However, open-source evidence suggests a generally very poor level of enforcement of basic field administration amongst Russian forces. This is likely partially caused by a deficit in motivated junior commanders as well as variable logistical support,” the update says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia’s military death toll in Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion, has reached 305,090. A total of 990 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past 24 hours alone.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

