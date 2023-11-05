Almost a thousand more occupiers changed their military uniforms for a package: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the losses of the Russian Federation

Vitaly Saenko08:44, 05.11.23

12 artillery systems and 8 tanks were also destroyed.

Defense forces destroyed almost a thousand invaders in one day / photo facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed almost a thousand Russian invaders. A new portion of Russian military equipment has been turned into scrap metal.

The report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook reports that the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to November 5, 2023 were approximately:

personnel – about 305 thousand 090 people, including 990 over the past day;

tanks – 5284 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles – 9953 (+14);

artillery systems – 7375 (+12);

multiple launch rocket systems – 867 (+ 6);

air defense equipment – 570 (+2);

airplanes/helicopters – 322/324;

UAV of operational-tactical level – 5534;

cruise missiles – 1554 (+3);

ships/boats – 20;

submarines – 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 9730 (+14);

special equipment – 1047 (+9).

