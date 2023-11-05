A large-scale fire with detonation broke out near occupied Mariupol.

5.11.2023

On the evening of November 5, a fire broke out in the village of Sedovo near temporarily occupied Mariupol. A powerful detonation is heard from the scene of the incident – the occupiers’ BC has flown into the warehouse.

It is reported that powerful detonations can be heard in Mariupol and throughout the area. Helicopters and equipment that came under attack are also on fire.

Let us remind you that on November 4, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region , as a result of which part of the city was left without electricity. According to preliminary information, it “flew” to the Citadel Hotel.

– On November 4 , a powerful explosion was heard again in Russian Rostov-on-Don . It was heard in different parts of the city, but the epicenter, apparently, was the Western microdistrict.

– Also on November 4, Russia complained about a “attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” The drones, according to the Russian Federation, were allegedly flying in the direction of the Khalino airfield in the Kursk region.

