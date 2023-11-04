Zelensky’s new rival

Ukraine in Focus

By Svitlana Morenets

Nov 3

The debate over the necessity of Ukraine’s presidential elections is fueling chaos in a nation at war. The ceasefire among Ukrainian politicians is crumbling as some of them start to chase votes. Oleksiy Arestovych, a scandal-hit former adviser to the head of the presidential office, has called Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and announced he will run for office in the next presidential election, whenever it happens.

Arestovych, 47, was one of the most famous members of Zelensky’s team and gained popularity at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He was the calm voice on TV that conveyed simple messages and war updates to millions of Ukrainians on behalf of the authorities, from the president’s office. With soothing predictions delivered in hushed tones, Arestovych became a firm political favourite, with his face adorning cups, t-shirts, and pillows. He was even included in a list of the most popular Ukrainian politicians last year, taking third place after Zelensky and General Valery Zaluzhny (Arestovych won 2.4% of the vote with Zelensky on 59%).

However, as the war persisted well beyond his initial projections that it would last ‘two to three weeks’, trust in Arestovych’s words began to wane. His popularity crashed after several scandals and an assertion that Ukraine should not distance itself from Russian culture and must become a real refuge for ‘good Russians’. Then, in an interview with a Russian lawyer, Arestovych suggested that a missile which hit an apartment block in Dnipro and killed several dozen people was shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces and fell on the building. Once his claims were debunked by Ukraine’s air force, Arestovych resigned and pursued a career as a blogger.

While most Ukrainian politicians were reluctant to be drawn into political rivalry during the war, Arestovych became more and more active in criticising Zelensky’s government. On Wednesday, he published a kind of pre-election program in Russian, targeting voters less devoted to Zelensky’s plan of forcing Russia out of all occupied territories – including Crimea. Arestovych suggests making the transition from the counter-offensive to ‘strategic defence’, and made his own ‘proposal to the collective West’. ‘We are ready for Kissinger’s option – we demand accession to Nato with the obligation not to retake the territories occupied at the time of accession, but to seek their return only through political means,’ he wrote. He also said he would allow men of conscription age to travel abroad with the condition that they must return once they are drafted.

Arestovych is a master of selling illusions. He is capable of instilling in ordinary people both a belief in imminent victory (as he did last year) and the fatalism of defeat (what he does now). Arestovych presents Ukrainians with a seemingly ‘easy way out’ of the war: surrender occupied territories to Russia and Nato will supposedly welcome Ukraine with open arms. Reforms, higher salaries, and freedom to flee the country are promised. It’s unclear how many Ukrainians will buy into his narrative (the majority of Ukrainians object to any deal with Russia), but his entry into the political arena won’t bode well for Ukraine’s future.

Portrait of the week in Ukraine

A group of Republicans have set twelve conditions Joe Biden must meet to continue supporting Ukraine. They are asking for a strategy and the estimated cost for a Ukrainian victory to be presented to Congress before ‘a single dollar is sent’.

Biden would probably veto a bill put forward by House Republicans to provide aid to Israel without including funding for Ukraine, the Hill reported.

Ukrainians’ trust in the government has slipped from 74% tо 39% since last year. Trust in Volodymyr Zelensky remains at 76% despite a 15% drop since May last year, according to a Kyiv Institute of Sociology poll.

North Korea has sent more than one million rounds of artillery to Russia, enough to bombard Ukraine for two months. It also provided short-range ballistic missiles.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken of ‘tiredness on all sides’ over the war in Ukraine when she was prank called by two Russian comedians posing as African leaders.

Russian forces allegedly killed a family of nine civilians, including women and children, in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, for refusing to leave their house to accommodate Russian soldiers.

The Ukrainian language is more widely usedthan Russian on Ukrainian social media networks. More than 90% of posts on Instagram are written in Ukrainian, compared to 13% in 2020.

The EU’s 12th sanctions package against Russia will include restrictions on trade in goods worth about £4.3bn, including the export of welding machines, chemicals and other technologies used for military purposes.

Russian proxies have auctioned off Zelensky’s family’s apartment in Crimea for almost £400,000. The new owner will be offered to create a ‘museum of the fight against Nazism’ in the space.

Most Russians would not support ending the war if it meant returning occupied territories to Ukraine, a recent poll of more than 1,500 people, conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Center has shown.

Wider reading on the war

The commander-in-chi ef of Ukraine’s armed forces on how to win the war – Valery Zaluzhny (Economist)

The future of warfare: A $400 drone killing a $2M tank – Veronika Melkozerova (Politico)

As Bakhmut counteroffensive lags, soldiers burnt out from the horrors of war – Asami Terajima (Kyiv Independent)

The sources of American power: a foreign policy for a changed world – Jake Sullivan (Foreign Affairs)

How Russian propaganda built an alternate reality in occupied Ukraine – Jade McGlynn (Moscow Times)

Quote of the week

‘The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing and they see everything we are doing. In order for us to break this deadlock we need something new, like the gunpowder which the Chinese invented and which we are still using to kill each other… We need to find this gunpowder, quickly master it and use it for a speedy victory. Because sooner or later we are going to find that we simply don’t have enough people to fight.’

– General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, in an interviewwith the Economist.

The war in numbers

Towns attacked by Russian forces since Wednesday

118

The largest Russian offensive this year

Ukrainian civilians killed by landmines since the invasion

260

Kyiv says a third of the country is has mines or unexploded munitions

Russian surface-to-air missile launchers destroyed by Ukraine

Four

The MoD says the loss of the missiles will stretch Russian air defences

