Ukraine attacked Russian military facilities in Kerch: the Zaliv shipyard and the Askold missile boat are on fire. Photo and video

4.11.2023

In temporarily occupied Cary on the territory of Crimea, powerful explosions occurred on the evening of November 4. As a result of the missile attack, a fire broke out at the Zaliv shipyard, and the Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ship Askold was damaged there.

Air defense was operating on the peninsula. Local Telegram channels write about this. It was noted that many missiles are flying from the direction of Ukraine.

The situation has already been commented on by the “head” of Crimea Sergei Aksenov. According to him, some of the downed missiles fell on the territory of one of the dry docks. He assured that there were no casualties.

Local publics also reported that 12 to 18 missiles were allegedly shot down.

At the same time, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the Project 22800 Karakurt small rocket ship Askold.

Later, Z-channels reported that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly repulsed, it was intact, but traffic was temporarily blocked.

The VRB News | Analytics channel wrote that the ship was likely hit, publishing a photo of the fire.

The Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek” reported at least three arrivals on the small missile ship “Askold”, which was stationed south of Kerch.

Z-channels have already raised hysterics due to the fact that the Askold vessel of Project 22800 was really under attack. Propagandists complain that “our fleet is being knocked out right at the docks” and that “all the newest and best” is being destroyed. The author of another channel hinted that there was a crew on board.

It should be noted that Project 22800 small missile ships “Karakurt” are a series of Russian multi-purpose small missile and artillery ships (MRK) of the 3rd rank with guided missile weapons for the near sea zone of the Russian Navy; according to another classification, these are small corvettes.

The armament of Project 22800 ships includes systems of strike and anti-aircraft weapons, combat control, detection, target designation, and communications systems.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a successful strike on the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch. They noted that they carried out successful attacks on maritime and port infrastructure.

As noted on the VRB Telegram channel, this plant is a very important facility for Russians. It is densely furnished with air defense systems, which, however, did not save Askold. The public indicated on the map the location of Russian equipment intended for protection:

– yellow – radar site in Kerch;

– blue – positions of S-400 launchers and 92N6 radar;

– orange – location of the reconnaissance and target designation radar for the S-400 “Triumph” 91N6 air defense system;

– white – positions of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

The authors of the channel stated that Ukraine carried out a brilliant combined attack, thanks to which it hit a “fat” target and “humiliated Russian air defense.”

The operation was commented on Telegram by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk. He expressed hope that another Russian watercraft followed the cruiser Moskva, which sank in April 2022 with the help of a Ukrainian Neptune missile.

“I thank the tactical aviation pilots of the Air Force for the successful cruise missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, where one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a carrier of the Caliber cruise missiles , was stationed ,” Oleschuk noted.

The commander also hinted at how the blow was struck, noting: “Well done, it’s like they walked through a SCALPel!”

– On the morning of November 3, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, an explosion was reported near a thermal power plant. Industrial enterprises are also located nearby, including an asphalt plant.

– Satellite photos of the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol after a missile attack were published online. Russian occupiers dismantled the landing ship “Minsk” and took it out of dry dock.

