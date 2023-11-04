“This didn’t even happen near Bakhmut,”

Z-channel about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces are unwinding Putin’s army in Krynki, on the left bank of the Dnipro.

4 November 2023

The Russian Z-channel revealed details of the destruction of the Russian occupation army in Krynki, on the left bank of the Dnieper.

There is growing concern in Russian Z-channels about the situation with the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces not only crossed the river, but also defeated the Russian group in the area of ​​the village of Krynki.

The Russian Z-channel told what is happening in this area. He published a letter from the occupier, who miraculously managed to get out of there alive, Dialog.UA reports.

Judging by the message of the Russian military, Ukrainian drones, including FPVs, are very active in the Krynok area. In addition, the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces does not even allow the Russians to raise their heads.

” Yesterday I came from near Krynok. There is a forest there, they are firing off everything: 120 mm mortars, 155 mm, “Three axes” (NATO M777 howitzers – ed.), cassettes (cluster munitions – ed.), tanks, howitzers. Moreover, their “birds” (drones – ed.) fly everywhere: “Maviks”, FPV, “Baba Yagas” (copters – ed.). An FPV flew at us, then they fired at us with 120 mm. When they realized that they didn’t get it, started fucking (beating – ed.) with cassette tapes. For three days I was climbing there in a postcard (open area – ed.) … Ours lost three “300s” (wounded – ed.) just sitting in dugouts for 3 days. At night every 100-200 meters a drone: “Mavik” with a thermal imager (thermal imager – ed.), kamikaze or “Baba Yaga”. We walked 4 kilometers for almost 7 hours. There was no such fucked-up even near Bakhmut,” the occupier complained.

He clarified that on this section of the front the units of the Russian Armed Forces have no interaction, no one knows where and who is. There are colossal problems there, in his words, with the evacuation of “200s” and “300s”; the wounded have to be literally dragged in their arms.

Earlier, Dialogue.UA reported that Z-channels were worried about Krynoki and reported that the Russian army was fleeing the village. We also wrote that a video of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper appeared.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/284167_1699096448

Like this: Like Loading...