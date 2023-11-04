They shouted “Freedom for Russia”: in Germany, a group of Russians attacked Ukrainians

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:18, 04.11.23

Federal police were able to arrest a 16-year-old Russian teenager.

In Germany, inadequate Russians have repeatedly provoked fights with our fellow citizens. Another incident occurred in Bremen, Germany. Seven Russians attacked Ukrainians, writes Bild .

The attack took place on Tuesday evening (around 20:00). Four Ukrainian teenagers (all 19 years old) were sitting on a park bench near the main station when a group of Russians approached them. The natives of the aggressor country deliberately provoked and ultimately carried out an attack on the Ukrainians.

The Russians shouted pro-Russian slogans (in particular, “Freedom for Russia”) and insulted the Ukrainians. After this, the 16-year-old Russian allegedly pulled out a pistol and hit one of the Ukrainians in the head.

After the beating, the attackers stole the victim’s watch and headphones and fled. Federal police were able to arrest the 16-year-old and release him to his legal guardians.

