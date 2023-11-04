Marta Gichko10:09, 04.11.23

These discussions are informal for now, but their urgency will increase over the next few months.

Representatives of the United States and the European Union began discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace negotiations with Russia.

As NBC News reports , citing sources among US officials, during these discussions they discussed what Ukraine might have to give up in order to reach agreements.

According to the publication, one of these discussions took place last month at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format. These discussions are a reflection of the situation at the front and the political situation in Europe and the United States.

Sources say the discussions come amid concern among U.S. and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate and the possibility of continuing to provide aid to Ukraine.

The US government is concerned about how much less public attention the war in Ukraine has received since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. Officials fear the change could make it more difficult for Ukraine to secure additional aid.

Officials have also said that Ukraine will likely have until the end of the year or a little longer before more active and urgent discussions about peace talks begin.

At the same time, two American officials said that the Biden administration has no indication that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukraine. He still hopes for a military victory when Western and US support for Ukraine wanes.

Is Ukraine negotiating with the Russian Federation?

As UNIAN reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba previously stated that Ukraine is not conducting any negotiations “behind closed doors” with Russia. According to him, the basis of the “peace formula” is respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the same time, the odious ex-adviser of the OP Alexey Arestovich said that the authorities of the Russian Federation are trying to conduct behind-the-scenes negotiations on Ukraine. The Kremlin is blackmailing with massive attacks on infrastructure.

