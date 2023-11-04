The Russians attacked the Dnieper, there is an “arrival”: what is known

Anastasia Pechenyuk17:57, 04.11.23

Explosions were heard in the regional center.

On the evening of Saturday, November 4, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region . An air raid alert was declared in the area. The air force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons and called on residents of the Dnieper to go to shelters.

As Suspilna Dnipro reports, explosions were heard repeatedly in the regional center. The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, reacting to reports of explosions, wrote on Telegram: “Dnepr, information silence. All information is after the air raid warning clears.”

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel simultaneously informed about possible launches from Dzhankoy on the occupied peninsula.

Updated (17:58): The head of the OBA Sergei Lysak announced the “arrival” in the region.

“Arrivals” in the Dnieper community. The enemy hit an infrastructure facility. Previously, without casualties. We are currently clarifying all the details,” he said.

