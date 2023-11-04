The Russian Federation is close to being torn apart from within: Zelensky made a statement (video)

Kateryna Schwartz18:12, 04.11.23

The adviser to the head of the OPU has no doubt that there will be anti-Russian pogroms in Russia.

Russia is close to being torn apart from the inside, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“In June of this year, you and I saw Prigozhin’s campaign against Moscow. We saw how ineffective the vertical hierarchy is. Just recently, you and I saw the events in Makhachkala, which show how dominant the cult of violence is in Russia, how it can quickly tear apart the entire country. I don’t I doubt that there will be anti-Russian pogroms,” he noted.

According to him, as soon as there is a feeling inside Russia that a collapse is coming, there will be a large number of internal conflicts: “And this can happen at any moment.”

Podolyak also explained why Ukraine will not negotiate with the Russian Federation and said how our country can coexist in the future with such an aggressive neighbor:

“The only way for Ukraine and the Baltic countries to survive is the loss of the current political system of Russia. This elite must be demolished… and must be rebuilt into some kind of weak democracy, fictitious, because we understand that there cannot yet be rooted democracy in Russia. And “When the elite of Putin’s conscription is demolished, then we will be able to build some kind of bilateral relations.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...