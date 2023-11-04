The occupiers hit the soldiers of the 128th brigade with Iskander: military personnel were killed

Tanya Polyakovskaya23:13, 04.11.23

Local residents were also injured to varying degrees of severity.

On November 3, in the Zaporozhye direction, Russian invaders struck the personnel of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade. As a result of the attack, military personnel were killed.

This is stated in a message in the Telegram channel of the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. StratCom noted that on November 3, in the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy launched insidious attacks on 26 settlements in the Zaporozhye, Pologovsky and Vasilyevsky districts.

“In particular, he hit the personnel of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade with an Iskander-M missile, as a result of which the military personnel were killed, and local residents were also injured of varying degrees of severity,” the report says.

It is noted that clarification of the circumstances is currently ongoing. The Ukrainian Armed Forces express condolences to every family whose loved ones were taken by Russian aggression.

At the same time, the message does not specify exactly the number of dead and wounded military and civilians in question.

