SBU notifies MP Dubinsky of suspicion under case on transfer of military-age men abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky of suspicion under a case on the transfer of men of military age abroad.

“The Security Service and the SBI [State Bureau of Investigation] collected evidence base against an incumbent people’s deputy who is suspected of organizing a scheme for the illegal transfer of men abroad,” the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday, November 4, in the evening.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/945396.html

One comment

  1. This guy looks young enough to be fighting for his country, as punishment, give him a uniform, then send him clearing mines. The guys who paid money to get out of Ukraine won’t be missed, they are hardly the type you would want to rely on in a fight.

    Reply

