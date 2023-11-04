SBU notifies MP Dubinsky of suspicion under case on transfer of military-age men abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky of suspicion under a case on the transfer of men of military age abroad.
“The Security Service and the SBI [State Bureau of Investigation] collected evidence base against an incumbent people’s deputy who is suspected of organizing a scheme for the illegal transfer of men abroad,” the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday, November 4, in the evening.
One comment
This guy looks young enough to be fighting for his country, as punishment, give him a uniform, then send him clearing mines. The guys who paid money to get out of Ukraine won’t be missed, they are hardly the type you would want to rely on in a fight.