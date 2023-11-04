Russian commanders are selling those mobilized into PMCs: ISW named the price per soldier

Evgenia Sokolenko08:25, 04.11.23

The mother of one of those mobilized complained about the actions of the Russian military.

Russian field commanders sell conscripts to private military companies (PMCs) for about $270.

American analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this in their report with reference to the Russian publication “Important Stories” (iStories). Journalists spoke with the mother of a Russian mobilized serviceman. It was sold to the Redut PMC for 25,000 rubles ($272).

According to the woman, the Russian colonel “Kozhanov” sold one of his mobilized fighters from two military units of the 1440th mobilized regiment – military unit 29593 and military unit 29303 – to a separate sabotage and assault brigade “veterans” (PMC Redut).

“Relatives of servicemen of the 1440th mobilized regiment previously complained in May 2023 that the Russian command transferred units of the regiment to the Veterans brigade,” the analysts added.

Russian PMCs – what is known

For a long time, the most famous PMC in Russia remained the Wagner group. However, after the death of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and some commanders, the PMC was absorbed by the Russian Ministry of Defense .

It is now known that the Russian church is creating “Orthodox PMCs” for the war against Ukraine.

Also, the Redut PMC , which was founded by former paratroopers and military intelligence officers , is gaining increasing popularity in the Russian Federation .

