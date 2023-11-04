Poroshenko Foundation invested UAH 150 million in Ukraine’s new anti-drone system

3 November, 2023

Ukraine has developed a powerful electronic warfare (EW) system to counter Russian drones.

MP and former President Petro Poroshenko reported on this.

“When I saw that this electronic warfare system is capable of countering Russian UAVs at a distance of up to 20 kilometers, blinding Zala and Orlan UAVs, it seemed like a fantasy. But our team believed the developers,” Petro Poroshenko said.

These Russian reconnaissance drones are used to adjust Lancet loitering munition and artillery.

The new electronic warfare system against these UAVs has already been tested at a training ground. The new powerful electronic warfare systems are to provide cover for the Ukrainian military in important areas.

Petro Poroshenko with the military. November 2023. Ukraine. Photo from the politician’s page

To accelerate the development and provide Ukrainian troops with the new systems, the Poroshenko Foundation is investing UAH 150 million in the project.

“I didn’t just see the tests at the test site – now we are investing UAH 150 million in this project,” Petro Poroshenko said.

Research and development of this equipment have been ongoing for a long time, and the new system has already shown its effectiveness in frontline conditions.

The project is being implemented by one of the classified companies of the Ukrainian defense industry.

This company has been producing electronic warfare systems since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2014.

Illustrative drawing with a Ukrainian military and a Russian Lancet UAV

“Frankly, few believed in this project. Even though everything looked good on paper, it looked unrealistic until we saw it in action,” the politician added.

In 2021, Tritel and Proximus LLC presented their electronic warfare systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At that time, Tritel presented the Nota system, and Proximus LLC presented Bukovel-AD R4.

