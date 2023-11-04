Israel accused Russia of trying to distract attention from the war in Ukraine

Oleg Davygora01:17, 04.11.23

The diplomat called Russia “the last country” that can teach Israel how to comply with international law.

Russia is using the war in the Middle East in an attempt to divert attention from the war with Ukraine , said Israel’s permanent representative to the UN.

Gilad Erdan responded in this way to the words of Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzi, who said that Israel does not have the right to self-defense, explains the Yedioth Ahronot newspaper .

“Everyone understands how Russia would react if thousands of its citizens were killed and kidnapped by a terrorist organization. Unfortunately, Russia is using the Hamas terrorist attack in the most perverse way to divert the world’s attention from the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“It’s funny to hear from a representative of Russia moralizing about Israel about human rights and international law. A representative of a country that was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council. Russia is the last country that can lecture us,” Erdan emphasized.

The war between Israel and Hamas – the position of the Russian Federation

Russia has issued carefully calibrated criticism of both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas. At the same time, the conflict also creates an opportunity for Moscow to enhance its role as a global power broker and challenge Western attempts to isolate it over the war in Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. At the same time, the General Assembly rejected Canada’s amendment condemning the actions of Hamas.

