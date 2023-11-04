Veronika Prokhorenko11:09, 04.11.23

They decided to finally dismantle the Soviet-era memo.

On Saturday morning in Kiev, the dismantling of another Soviet star began: from Victory Square (now Galitskaya) they began to remove the symbol of the times of the USSR from the top of the obelisk.

This was reported by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko. He showed two photos showing a cluster of equipment near the place where the obelisk is located.

The first work on dismantling the Soviet stars on the capital’s avenue buildings began in 2022.

“Social News” also showed a clip with the dismantling of the star.

In Kyiv, the Soviet star from the obelisk on Pobeda Avenue is being dismantledIn Kyiv, the Soviet star from the obelisk on Pobeda Avenue is being dismantled

© photo Andrey Tsaplienko

© photo Andrey Tsaplienko

© photo Andrey Tsaplienko

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...