EU to announce new package of sanctions against Russia next week – von der Leyen

The European Union will apply maximum political and sanctions pressure against Russia and will not repeat the mistakes of 2014, a new package of sanctions will be announced next week.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated this in her speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For too long, many in Europe thought that we could trade with Russia and integrate it into Europe’s security order. But it has not worked. And it will not work as long as Russia’s actions are driven by delusional dreams of empire. This is one crucial lesson that you, the people of Ukraine, have taught us throughout this war. So, we shall not repeat the mistakes of 2014. And we will continue to apply maximum pressure against Russia, until the end of the aggression and until Ukraine has re-established a just and lasting peace,” she said.

The European Commission president stressed that the European Union “is to stand alongside Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

“This is why, next week, we are announcing our 12th package of sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions shall include up to 100 new listed individuals, new import and export bans, actions to tighten the oil price cap, and tough measures on third-country companies which circumvent the sanctions,” she said.

As reported, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on November 4.

