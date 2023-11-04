A series of powerful explosions were heard in Rostov: what is happening

3.11.2023

On the evening of Friday, November 3, loud explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. According to local residents, there were at least eight of them.

They wrote about this in Rostov news pages. “The roar was heard by correspondents living at a distance of several kilometers from each other (Nakhichevan – area of ​​the Rostov-Glavny station),” they complained.

Thus, explosions were heard in different areas of Rostov, but the loudest were in the city center.

Later they tried to reassure the Russians that it was supposedly a fireworks display, but they immediately denied this information in the comments.

“This is air defense work, you can’t confuse it with any fireworks,” “Yeah, fireworks, you can hear them all over the area,” “It’s just that they don’t believe in a fighter that switches to super sound, and now after the explosions they will fire fireworks from the embankment for cover.” , “I’ve been living here for 25 years and I know how fireworks go off on the left! This is clearly not it,” they wrote.

Let us remind you that in Rostov-on-Don in the morning at 08:08 on October 24, explosions were also heard . Local authorities urged citizens not to panic and reported on the work of air defense.

As OBOZ.UA wrote, in occupied Sevastopol on the morning of November 3, an explosion was reported near a thermal power plant . Industrial plants are also located nearby, including an asphalt plant.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/v-rostove-prozvuchala-seriya-moschnyih-vzryivov-pervyie-podrobnosti.htm

