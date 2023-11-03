Zelensky may arrive in Israel as early as Monday, Israeli media

Yury Kobzar20:26, 03.11.23

Negotiations are currently ongoing at the highest level.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky may arrive in Israel as early as the beginning of next week; negotiations are currently ongoing between the two states on the possibility of such a visit. This was reported by the Israeli Channel 12 , citing diplomatic sources.

“At this stage, all the details have not yet been agreed upon, but we could see the Ukrainian president landing in Israel as early as Monday or Tuesday,” the statement said.

The publication recalls that Ukraine proposed organizing Zelensky’s visit to Israel immediately after the tragic events of October 7. Then official Jerusalem refused under the pretext that it was not the right time.

“Zelensky’s arrival in Israel, and his expected photo with the Israeli political elite, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog, will convey to the world a unique message of unity, according to which the civilized world that is under attack stands against the less civilized world that is under attack. It is expected that this will be a kind of front in front of the Russian-Iranian axis, so the visit has important diplomatic significance,” notes Channel 12.

