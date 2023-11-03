The White House on Zaluzhny’s article: This emphasizes how important it is for us to support Ukraine

November 02, 2023

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing at the White House on November 2, 2023.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

The White House emphasized the importance of continuing to help Ukraine. This is emphasized once again by the article of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny for The Economist magazine, according to John Kirby, coordinator of the National Security Council for Strategic Communications.

“We are evolving, we have already evolved in what we provide to Ukraine, just as the war itself has evolved. And I suspect that this process will continue. It would be much easier for us to do this if Congress passed additional funding to support Ukraine,” – John Kirby said during a briefing at the White House on November 2.

In his article, Valery Zaluzhnyi points out that the war has become positional, and five steps must be taken to break it. Namely: to overcome the enemy’s superiority in the air, to improve the possibilities of breaking through mine obstacles, to strengthen the counter-battery fight, to ensure the effective training of Ukrainian reserves and to increase the effectiveness of radio-electronic warfare.

Also, in an interview with The Economist, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Western countries still refrain from providing Ukraine with the latest weapons.

