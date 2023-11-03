Putin’s statement became prophetic for the Russian: the blogger showed an unusual liquidation of the enemy (video)

Larisa Kozovaya19:08, 03.11.23

Ukrainian soldiers successfully used an FPV drone, the activist shared.

In one of the directions, a Ukrainian drone killed a Russian invader when he was about to relieve himself. Thus, Vladimir Putin’s saying “to soak in toilets ,” which he used while commenting on the bombing of Grozny by Russian aircraft in 1999, came to life.

Well-known Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Sergei Sternenko published a corresponding video. The video shows the area, somewhere in one of the directions. It can be seen that this is a relatively open area where an outdoor toilet is located. Standing next to her is an unknown person in military uniform, taking into account all the details – a Russian invader. It was recorded how, when a Ukrainian drone approached, the occupier opened the toilet door, went inside, and at that moment an explosion was heard.

Sternenko commented on this video. “The Russian wanted to poop, but he shit himself and died. “Griffin 501” is always on guard of both our state and the environment. Therefore, it successfully attacked the occupier with an FPV drone when he was just heading to the toilet,” the blogger wrote.

Unusual murder of an occupier

It is worth noting that the Russian Federation has already suffered huge losses in Ukraine. The total enemy losses as of November 3, 2023 are already approximately 303 thousand 270 people.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...