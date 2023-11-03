Powerful Explosion Near TPP In Sevastopol

There are also important industrial enterprises located at the epicentre.

3.11.2023

In the morning of November 3, an explosion took place near the CHPP in occupied Sevastopol. Industrial enterprises, including an asphalt plant, are also located nearby.

This was reported by the “Crimean wind” Telegram-channel, citing the testimonies of local residents. According to their data, the explosion was heard at 9:30, the information is specified.

“At 9.30 something exploded in Sevastopol in front of the TPP, presumably,” stated the message.

The occupation authorities did not comment on the situation.

https://t.me/Crimeanwind/47076

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/3/570158/

Like this: Like Loading...