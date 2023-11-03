Lukashenko said that Ukraine “will be ours”, and Zelensky is going to escape

Irina Pogorelaya18:08, 03.11.23

Lukashenko added that “you need to think with your head before dragging the country into this or that adventure.”

Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine “will still be ours,” that for the United States it is fading into the background, and President Vladimir Zelensky is allegedly preparing to leave the country.

Lukashenko believes that due to the aggravation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Ukraine is receding into the background and its partners will turn away from it. “Ukraine will be ours. Nobody needs this Ukraine. I warned you when the war started, I called Zelensky: “Volodya, listen to me, an experienced person… As soon as there is some kind of mess somewhere, they will forget about you.” And what is happening? Ukraine is receding into the background,” he said, Belta reports .

According to the Belarusian dictator, the USA is “far away, they are big, they don’t need this for a hundred years.” “Their policy is dregs, dregs, dregs… You know, it’s easier to catch fish there. This is their policy. And everything else is consumable, like in Ukraine today. Therefore, this region is our region. In the sense that we will be together (with Ukraine – ed.),” Lukashenko expressed his opinion.

The Belarusian dictator added that looking at Western politicians, he “sometimes wants to cry,” saying, “they don’t think about the people.” “He served two sentences, left, stole something, put it in his pocket and left somewhere. They say Zelensky is getting ready to go somewhere,” Lukashenko said.

