Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief article in The Economist

 3 NOVEMBER 2023

The Kremlin has not agreed with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS; Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President 

Quote from Peskov: “No, it has not reached a stalemate. Russia is consistently continuing to conduct a special military operation. All the goals set must be fulfilled.”

“The Kyiv regime had to understand a long time ago that even talking about any possibilities of Kyiv’s victory on the battlefield is absurd. And the sooner the Kyiv regime realises it, the sooner some prospects will open up.”

Background: 

  1. “No, it has not reached a stalemate. Russia is consistently continuing to conduct a special military operation. All the goals set must be fulfilled.”

    I dare to say that this means the meat waves will continue … maybe even increase.
    If so, Zaluzhny and his staff just popped open a bottle of champagne.

  2. This evil motherfucker MUST be made to eat his words.
    Preferably whilst he’s shitting himself waiting at the scaffold.

    • I am positive as can be that the SBU has his number, if you know what I mean. I think he knows it too, and doesn’t feel very cozy about it. He keeps talking shit because that’s all he can do, and he has no other choice.

