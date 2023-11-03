Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief article in The Economist

3 NOVEMBER 2023
The Kremlin has not agreed with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS; Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President
Quote from Peskov: “No, it has not reached a stalemate. Russia is consistently continuing to conduct a special military operation. All the goals set must be fulfilled.”
“The Kyiv regime had to understand a long time ago that even talking about any possibilities of Kyiv’s victory on the battlefield is absurd. And the sooner the Kyiv regime realises it, the sooner some prospects will open up.”
Background:
- Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, stated in his column for The Economist that the war with Russia was moving to a new stage, “positional” warfare with static and exhausting battles, which will require Ukraine to have advanced technology to win.
- Zaluzhnyi named five priorities that Ukraine needs to survive in the war with Russia, namely air defence, electronic warfare (EW), counter-battery fire, mine-breaching technology, and the building up of reserves.
- Zaluzhnyi, in an interview with The Economist, said the situation at the front has reached a stalemate, when neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level. The general noted the situation reminded him of the First World War.
- The general believes that Ukraine needs advanced technologies to break the stalemate.
3 comments
I dare to say that this means the meat waves will continue … maybe even increase.
If so, Zaluzhny and his staff just popped open a bottle of champagne.
This evil motherfucker MUST be made to eat his words.
Preferably whilst he’s shitting himself waiting at the scaffold.
I am positive as can be that the SBU has his number, if you know what I mean. I think he knows it too, and doesn’t feel very cozy about it. He keeps talking shit because that’s all he can do, and he has no other choice.