Nov 3

How is it going in Ukraine, a business partner from US is asking. Here is my reply to him:

“I am in Kyiv, so things in Kyiv are quite stable, as we have a very good air defense here, so Russians are not even trying to launch rockets on Kyiv now. So Kyiv lives almost like normal. And many people and businesses from the eastern regions have moved here. If you switch off the news and judge by what you see on the streets, only occasional people in uniform and some camouflage-painted vehicles remind you that the war is still raging.

But of course, we understand we are just lucky to live in the capital and far from the frontline, and that no one guarantees the balance will remain the same. Russians still attack without counting their dead and will continue, their population is 4 times bigger than ours, and they never cared for their people, they will just burn as many as they need. And we know very well that they won’t stop unless defeated, no peace is possible unless they retreat, and whoever promotes negotiations is in fact just proposing to give them a break until they attack again and take another piece. So while physically we are fine, the feeling of walking on the razor’s edge is always with us…”

That was the answer from the Kyiv office. But on the battlefields, we are losing people every day. The best people. Unlike Russia, we are not using junk expandable troops recruited in prisons, many of our soldiers are professionals taken from every industry of our economy. Several employees and subcontractors from my company are now in the trenches. Also, other cities are not so well defended from Russian rockets and every day we have civilian victims.

But through all this pain, we understand that peace with Russia is not possible unless they return the occupied lands. Giving them anything means encouraging further attacks. Not winning them now means handing this job to our children and grandchildren. Letting them win means showing the dictators and terrorists around the world that they can achieve their goals by brute force and corruption of democratic elites. You already see that Ukraine is not the only democratic country attacked, and I am afraid there will be more if Russia is given any chance.

