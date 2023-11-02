Ukrainian defenders shot down another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft

2.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian defenders shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Tauride direction. In total, over the past 24 hours , 40 units of military equipment of the invaders were destroyed on the specified section of the front.

This was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Alexander Tarnavsky. “The Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed,” he wrote in his Telegram channel as of 16:56.

According to Tarnavsky, in total, in the Tauride direction, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes, conducted 30 military clashes and carried out 959 artillery shelling.

“Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense in the Avdeevsky direction. The enemy’s offensive actions in the areas of Novokalinovoy, Avdeevka, Opytny and Pervomaisky were unsuccessful. The missile and artillery units from the OSGV Tavria completed 1068 fire missions during the day. The total enemy losses were 360 ​​people “- said the commander.

In particular, Russia lost 40 units of military equipment : 6 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 Su-25 attack aircraft, 6 drones, 8 vehicles and 1 piece of special equipment.

“At the same time, the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” – said Tarnavsky.

