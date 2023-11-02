Top Republicans push for longer-range weapons for Ukraine

November 2, 2023
Four senior Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to send longer-range weapons to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Nov. 2.
The letter, seen by Reuters, was signed by Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers and Senators James Risch and Roger Wicker, top Republicans on congressional foreign relations and armed services committees.
While they appreciated that the White House had finally delivered Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, the group also said that weapons with longer range were sorely needed.
“Ukraine’s requirement for deep-strike capability remains urgent, particularly to range targets throughout Crimea,” the letter read.
The U.S. has sent Ukraine a small batch of ATACMS, which first saw use in strikes against Russian military airfields in occupied Ukraine on Oct. 17.
Their delivery was conditioned on a pledge that Ukraine would not use them on Russian territory.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the ATACMS had “exceeded expectations” and caused a decrease in attacks by Russian helicopters.
However, the ATACMS delivered by the U.S. are an older variant and have a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variations of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers.
Ukraine has continued to hit targets far behind the front lines in occupied territories, including the alleged destruction of at least four Russian surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers reported on Nov. 2.
The Republicans’ letter came as Congress debates future funding packages for Ukraine, which have currently been stymied by infighting.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Nov. 1 that he supports funding for Ukraine, in an apparent reversal of his previous position on the matter. Johnson said he would back additional aid to Ukraine, but did not support combining it with funding for Israel.
Republicans suggested a proposal to create a stand-alone funding package for Israel alone, but the White House said on Oct. 31 that President Joe Biden would likely veto any such package if it did not include aid for Ukraine.
https://kyivindependent.com/top-republicans-push-for-longer-range-weapons-for-ukraine/
“Their delivery [recent ATACMS] was conditioned on a pledge that Ukraine would not use them on Russian territory.”
Insanity is when you do the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. The Biden administration is a synonym to stupid and cowardice.
After all that’s happened, certain politicians must still try to convince the old goat to do the right thing.
Our fucking support for Israel will endanger all Americans outside the USA as usual. We always bleed for a state that is not ours. The Israelis should connect Gaza to the West Bank and recognize a Palestinian State asap! This mess must end once and for all!
Cut all aid for fucking rabid Israel and send the money to Ukraine. We wasted too much money and effort on hopeless Israel. Ukraine needs FULL SUPPORT NOW!