“Storm Z” riot due to the execution of a comrade by their sergeant

The murder of an invader under the call sign “Loki” by his sergeant led to a riot in one of the Storm Z companies.

1 November 2023

The situation in the ranks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is heating up due to heavy losses. An uprising began in one of the companies of the Storm Z group, formed from recruited prisoners.

This was reported by the Russian human rights group Gulagu.net.

Human rights activists received a letter from one of the sources in Storm Z. It says that the sergeant shot his subordinate under the call sign “Loki” in the back because he began to publicly criticize the “SVO” and the orders of the commanders.

” Vladimir, hello. Your number was left by Andrei “Loki” from company Z (military unit 12269). He asked to contact you if something happened, as if he felt… They killed him on the islands (on the Dnieper in the Kherson region – ed.) stayed, the body was not taken away. It was as if he had returned from the hospital after being wounded, something had switched in him… He walked here, promoting ideas that why the hell are we here, how can we send people “for meat” like creatures, Why are they “extinguishing the civilian population” (killing civilians), and all that. Then it became very sour, his detachment was sent to cover the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seven returned. The rumor spread that Loki was killed by the sergeant who went with them, Andrei was shot in the back,” – the letter says.

The source claims that the murder led to riots in the company. Commanders began to repress their subordinates to quell discontent.

“It started to boil, the commander made gestures, put the most frisky ones in a hole, and those who returned from that exit were all taken away somewhere. The men understand that we will all end up there, they stupidly send us to waste. No one wants to go after all this,” – the occupier reported.

