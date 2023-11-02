Chinese diplomat on North Korea’s supply of weapons to Russia: We do not interfere in other countries’ cooperation

02.11.2023 10:18

China does not interfere in the bilateral cooperation of other countries, and all international efforts, according to Beijing, should be aimed at helping to cease the fire and restore peace in Ukraine.

China’s Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun was commenting at the request of an Ukrinform correspondent in New York on arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia.

“I wish to emphasize that all efforts should be helping to cease the fire and to restore peace. But we do not interfere in the bilateral cooperation of other countries,” he said.

Zhang said that “China’s positioning is clear, we always say that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and the principles of the UN Charter must be respected.”

“And also the security concerns of all parties must be accommodated,” he added.

Zhang said that China, during its presidency of the Security Council in November, would be “open to any further discussion of the Security Council.”

“That’s also the concern of many countries,” he said, adding that maintaining peace and security in Ukraine is on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Earlier reports said that North Korea had provided Russia with more than one million artillery shells that could be used to attack Ukraine.

