Every day the AFU liquidates hundreds of residents in this direction.

1.11.2023

BILD’s military analyst Julian Repke comments on Ukrainian drone footage from near Avdiivka. One of the images shows the bodies of more than 30 Russian soldiers being collected from the roadside and prepared for transport back home.

According to Repke, around 200 Russian soldiers are dying every day in the battle for Avdiivka. In the three weeks of the assault, losses have already totalled 2,000-3,000. Another photo shows at least 14 units of destroyed Russian armoured vehicles in a small area.

“The Russian losses near Avdiivka are colossal. These pictures are similar to those taken during the battle for Bakhmut. Russia captured Bakhmut after 11 months of heavy fighting, losing 20,000 men,” says Repke. He notes that despite the huge losses, Russian forces are not giving up on storming Avdiivka and are trying to encircle the city.

https://t.me/BILD_Russian/12738

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/31/569730/

