We are hiring!

Register of Damage for Ukraine

Council of Europe Summit creates Register of damage for Ukraine as first step towards an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression

From the LinkedIn page of Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi

Nov 1

The Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine (#RD4U) is gaining momentum, and doing more and more work. For that, we need more staff!

We have now announced the first two vacancies (not to be confused with two positions!) to be filled at the Register’s headquarters in The Hague. They are posted on the Council of Europe’s website –

https://lnkd.in/eqrNJphh

We are looking for outstanding lawyers with experience in working in or setting up reparations mechanisms and/or mass claims processes rooted in international or national law. If you hold the values of international law dear, if you are a of a view that a state that has committed an act of aggression in violation of the UN Charter is responsible to make reparation to the victims of its violation – this is a great opportunity for you.

This is indeed an incredible opportunity to be a part of a critically important mandate to restore justice and accountability in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to operationalize the Register, to build a comprehensive compensation mechanism for Ukraine, and generally to contribute to practical development and application of international law. You will get a chance to frame how RD4U and the rest of this unique reparations mechanism will work and operate. You will be able to work in a true international environment, interacting with many States and International Organizations. Needless to say, you will get a chance to be a part of a true international law community in The Hague – the world’s capital of peace and justice.

I will be honest – this is not easy work. We often work long hours, almost always – with urgency, and at times – under a great deal of stress. In addition to being strong lawyers, we also need to be good at IT and data management, demonstrate diplomatic savvy and awareness of political contexts. We sometimes get to employ our other skills, from financial management to graphic design – you know how new organizations work! – and we always work as a team. And this work is also incredibly rewarding, as is fitting for an organization with a mission and a mandate like RD4U.

If you are a national of any State that is a Member of the Council of Europe and/or Participant or Associate Member of the Register of Damage for Ukraine – please consider applying.

Important: applications should be made exclusively at the Council of Europe’s website – https://lnkd.in/eqrNJphh – otherwise they will not be considered.

More vacancies for the Register of Damage will be announced soon. We will be looking for more lawyers of all levels of seniority with broader experience, we will be looking for IT specialists and data scientists, we will seek to fill a number of administrative positions – so do watch this space for more announcements and check https://lnkd.in/eqrNJphh on a regular basis.

RD4U staff really, really looks forward to meeting and working together with our new colleagues!

……….

Another post from Markiyan from 5 months ago:

The realization of the horrors that we in 🇺🇦Ukraine have to go through in this war comes at the moment when you understand that the news about 35 missiles launched during the night by the enemy at Ukraine is a barely noticeable morning headline. After all, today’s thoughts and feelings, like those of every Ukrainian, are at the Khakhovska hydro powerplant and its dam, as well as downstream along the Dnipro.

It is impossible not to think about the human dimension of this tragedy and the inhuman cruelty of the 🇷🇺orcs. I want to pack all this somewhere in the attic of my subconsciousness and deal with all this horror when I have a moment.

For now is the time to act. While the government and local authorities, rescuers, volunteers, military personnel and ordinary people respond on the ground, carry out evacuations, establish water supply – my task and that of my colleagues is to make sure that Russia pays for all this. For the destruction and reconstruction, for the suffering of people, for the damage to Ukraine’s ecology and economy. For the fact that by destroying the irrigation system of huge fertile areas, they once again put food security in the world at risk.

In a few weeks, the international Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression, which was created under the umbrella of the Council of Europe, and whose members already include more than 40 states, will begin its work. The immediate tasks of the Register are the formation of rules and procedures for registering claims for compensation, categories and types of damage that Mordor🇷🇺 must compensate. We promise that all the damage caused by these Russia and its terrorists due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP dam will be included there.

The construction of a new hydroelectric power station, which will provide water to the South of Ukraine, should be quick and paid for with Russian money. We are intensifying the already active negotiations with our partners about the confiscation of Russian assets. We expect news on this front in the near future.

In the coming weeks and months, we must establish and record all the damages caused by the aggressor with today’s crime. For Ukrainians – people, businesses and the state – there will be all methods, instructions and recommendations on how to do it correctly, issue and submit it.

I am working with my colleagues to ensure that Ukraine receives reparations as soon as possible.

We will win. Everything will be good. Today I am more sure of this than ever.

Like this: Like Loading...