1 november, 2023

United24 ambassador Timothy Snyder has launched a fundraiser for the Safe Skies system, which will help detect air targets and predict the direction of future air threats

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Safe Sky sensors detect air targets even at low altitudes and predict their trajectories. Artificial intelligence helps to predict the direction of the next air threats. The system has successfully performed in test mode against cruise missiles and Shahed drones. It detected 100% of air threats without a single error,” the minister wrote.

It is noted that Snyder has started collecting for 2,500 sensors worth $950,000. The overall goal is 12,500 sensors.

You can join the campaign here.

In early November 2022, Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University and an American historian, joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform. Snyder is raising funds for a system to counter enemy UAVs, which Russia is constantly using to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

In March 2023, Timothy Snyder met a Ukrainian soldier who was reading his book in a trench.

https://global.espreso.tv/timothy-snyder-launches-fundraising-for-safe-skies-system-for-ukraine

