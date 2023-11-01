Russian Media: Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroyed Command Post Of Dnieper Group With ATACMS Missile

Successful attack on the left bank of the Kherson region.

1.11.2023

The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel associated with Russian security forces reported that today a strike was carried out on the command post of the Dnieper group, located in the occupied part of the Kherson region, which was headed this week by Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky.

At the moment, it is known that at least one soldier was killed and several were seriously injured. It is unknown whether Teplinsky was at the command post at that moment.

“The area of the strike has been cordoned off, and a command has been given to prevent the dissemination of information about the fact of the hit. The press center is preparing a statement about the successful destruction of another ATACMS missile,” the Telegram channel reported.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/1/569950/

Like this: Like Loading...