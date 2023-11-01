“Putin” who visited occupied Mariupol, resembled the real russian dictator by only 40% – Japanese researchers (PHOTO)

Japanese experts in facial recognition and voice identification concluded that the theory of vladimir putin having look-alikes to replace him in public events is gaining traction. This information was reported by the British tabloid The Sun.

By analyzing various appearances of putin using modern artificial intelligence technologies, Japanese experts reached the conclusion that the russian president likely has at least two look-alikes.

One of the look-alikes was identified as the “real” putin, who was present at the parade on Red Square in May 2023. Comparing the facial features of this putin with the one who crossed the Crimean bridge in a Mercedes in December 2022, Japanese experts found only a 53% similarity.

An even lower similarity of just 40% was discovered between the “parade putin” and the president who visited Mariupol in March 2023. In videos shown on state television, this putin traveled through the destroyed city, inspected a construction site in a residential complex, conversed with residents, and entered a three-room apartment, where, reportedly, he gave instructions to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The resemblance between putin’s facial features in Mariupol and putin on the Crimean bridge was claimed to be only 18% by the Japanese researchers. Their analysis, based on artificial intelligence, “definitively indicates” the likelihood of at least two putin look-alikes.

