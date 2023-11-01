Veronika Prokhorenko15:21, 01.11.23

Therefore, he did not punish them properly.

The anti-Semitic pogrom in Makhachkala showed that its main participants were “socially close” to Putin in spirit.

The leader of the Russian Federation himself admitted this, without properly punishing the instigators of the anti-Jewish action, writes The Moscow Times . Although the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened several criminal cases in connection with the organization of mass riots on October 29, all those detained have so far received only “conditional” administrative punishments.

They are accused of disobeying the police; there has been no harsh criticism from the Kremlin regarding the oppression of Jews. In total, as a result of the unrest in Makhachkala, Russian security forces detained 83 people, while, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 1.2 thousand people took part in the unrest.

On Tuesday, October 31, the Dagestan court sentenced seven of the detainees to arrest for a period of 3 to 10 days. They escaped with punishment under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism involving disobedience to the legal demand of a representative of the authorities).

This court verdict contradicts the threats previously voiced by the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, reminds RosSMI. The latter promised that there would be no mercy for the “cowards” who showed themselves in the Jewish pogroms in Makhachkala.

According to Russian political scientist Abbas Gallyamov, there is one explanation for such a weak reaction: de facto, Putin recognized the pogromists in Makhachkala as “socially close” people to him. He himself pushed the Russians to think that Hamas is “good” and Israel is “bad.”

“In the end, it was he who said that Hamas is good and Israel is bad. Based on this, they acted. And the fact that they simultaneously destroyed the airfield and lathered the necks of several security forces, the king does not care about such trifles,” he said.

