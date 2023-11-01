North Korea sent more than a million artillery shells to Russia

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk15:33, 01.11.23

North Korea also sent advisers to the Russian Federation, a South Korean MP learned.

The DPRK (that’s North Korea) authorities have sent more than 1 million artillery shells to the Russian Federation, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appears to be using to strike Ukrainian territory.

Since August, about 10 shipments of weapons have been sent to the Russian Federation from the DPRK. According to Bloomberg, South Korean MP Yoo Sang-Bam, who is a member of the parliament’s intelligence committee, spoke about this, citing information from the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

“North Korea also sent advisers to Russia on the use of ammunition, which would be enough for about two months of shelling,” the people’s representative shared.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...