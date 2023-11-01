More Russian propaganda from the Murdochs:

Zelenskyy aide on corruption in Ukraine: ‘People are stealing like there’s no tomorrow’
It is worth noting that the Murdoch family is trying to take over both The Telegraph and The Spectator; two of the oldest and most respected Conservative opinion-formers in the world.
If they succeed, there will be more kremkrapp like the above.
Murdoch also owns the blue collar Conservative paper; The Sun, which famously is very popular with squaddies.
It is rumoured in Fleet Street that he intends to switch its allegiance to the Labour Party, which will be a great help to fucking Starmer, who is pro-Ukraine, but whose party swarms with Tankies: putlerites and Pali-lovers.
His Majesty’s UK armed forces used to be one million strong and they formed quite a key opinion bloc. Now unfortunately they are less than a third of that number.
The Republican Party is emerging itself into a fascist swamp if it keeps up the way it has. But, for now, most are not trumpist scum.