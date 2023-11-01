It’s dangerous for Jews to stay in Russia: interview with Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin

1.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The wave of anti-Semitism that swept across Russia, including the action at the Dagestan airport , was inspired by the Kremlin. Its leader , Vladimir Putin , who said his “fists are clenching” at what he sees in the Gaza Strip, is fueling and managing these sentiments. The Kremlin is “winding up” Russians with anti-Semitic statements in defense of Hamas and Gaza, formally prohibiting Russians from “going out and looking for Jews in hotels and airports,” but de facto pushing them to do just such actions.

Jews living in Russia are in danger today, so the most logical thing would be to leave the country at least for a while until the situation stabilizes. At the same time, Putin himself is not interested in any stabilization. He continues to provoke global conflict because he is unable to win in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin in an exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA.

– On October 29, an anti-Semitic action took place at the airport in Dagestan. There, for several hours, a crowd of men with Palestinian flags blocked a plane arriving from Tel Aviv. Journalist Igor Yakovenko collected information about other similar actions that took place in Russia these days. There are really a lot of them. Even hotels where Jews could live were attacked. How do you assess this wildest situation? Including from the point of view of the stability of the Putin regime. Could this wave of anti-Semitism—previously fueled by the Kremlin—ultimately sweep away the regime itself?

– No, I do not think so. Yes, indeed, the Kremlin has raised this wave, but it is not going to actively extinguish it from the point of view of the situation in the Middle East. He wants to control this situation.

Putin himself, during an online meeting with the Dagestan security forces, with someone from the federal center in Novo-Ogarevo about these events in Dagestan, said: his fists clench when he sees what is happening in the Gaza Strip. That is, they maintain a high degree of attitude towards Israel, and therefore towards Jews, of course, denying them the right to security, to defend themselves, and so on, and highlighting precisely the consequences of the October 7 action – a limited ground operation in the Gaza Strip, bombings which are carried out at Hamas targets.

That is, the Kremlin has taken a clear position against Israel. I believe that reservations do not matter here. She spurs these sentiments. What else could spur them on? After all, no assessment was given of the terrorist attack on October 7; no mention was made of its inadmissibility. Moreover, the Hamas delegation was received in Moscow. This is also superimposed on the still existing anti-Semitic feelings that circulate in different environments, in the state apparatus, in the Ministry of Defense, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in government parties, in Islamic groups that so actively participated in the pogrom in Dagestan.

Here one overlaps with the other. But the fact that they want to keep this under control, are pursuing those who were involved in the pogrom of the airport, and so on, should not be confusing. The point of these actions is not to stop anti-Semitism in order to establish the religious peace that Putin talks about. And the point is that all this should be controlled, that the rally would be like in the Soviet years – “against Zionism”, “in support of the Arab world, the Palestinian people and their just struggle.” Go out when you are told, and not when you yourself want to show this activity.

Of course, this is an absolutely controlled, manipulated situation. A simple example: Kadyrov himself made very harsh anti-Israeli statements, open and direct. I think at the instigation of the Kremlin. And during a meeting with the security forces, he said that he would suppress actions against Jews.

Wait, isn’t there a contradiction here? You yourself wind up the masses with your anti-Israeli statements, statements in defense of Hamas and Gaza, and immediately set boundaries: you can do this, but you can’t do that. It is allowed to be indignant and inflame the situation on the Internet, but going out and looking for Jews in hotels and airports is not allowed. That’s not how it works.

The political assessment of what is happening in the Middle East certainly correlates with attitudes towards Jews. It can’t help but be related. And if you oppose Israeli policies in the Gaza Strip, then you must also state whether you accept what happened on October 7th or not.

For example, Erdogan. This is no longer about Russia, but about Turkey. He stated that he does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Moreover, he said that this is resistance. He regards the events of October 7 this way. But, in essence, by accepting Hamas in Moscow, Moscow is signing up to exactly the same thing. How else can this be interpreted? So everything was right.

This is not some deceptive rhetoric. If you did not condemn the actions of October 7th, then you can condemn Israel for its harsh response. But this is the second question. And the first is what assessment do you give to those events. Indeed, in addition to this action on October 7, as a result of which 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were captured, there was also a shelling of Israeli territory with 5 thousand rockets the night before the invasion. Do you not evaluate these events?

Erdogan gave his assessment. He said: no, this is all normal, and Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

– In this context, let me remind you that the UN General Assembly was unable to adopt a resolution condemning the events of October 7. There weren’t enough votes.

– Yes, “thanks” to Russia’s position. Moscow blocked this resolution. What else could this lead to?

Anti-Semitic sentiments were given free rein. The fact that they were announced by some youth groups does not negate the fact that this anti-Semitic propaganda is entirely the responsibility of Moscow. What you declare at the top goes down as permission for this kind of action.

– Do you think that Jewish pogroms are possible in Russia today? If so, what would you recommend to Jews who live in Russia?

– We live in the 21st century – I got on the plane and flew away. Now, mobility is of a completely different order. These are not the pogroms that happened at the beginning of the last century, when it was impossible to go anywhere. There are no planes, there was nothing…

– So today you would recommend Russian Jews to leave the country?

– Of course, I would recommend leaving and waiting it out in safer places. In fact, there are not so many Jews in Russia, about 300 thousand. They talk about 500 thousand, but there are not that many, there are much, much fewer.

If possible, then it is better, of course, to move from Russia somewhere further. When it’s all over, you can return. But for now it continues. Neither the situation in the Middle East nor the events related to it in other places, in particular in Russia, have ceased. Where is the horizon, who can see it?

“We see how Putin is trying to create new points of tension in the world, apparently counting on being able to observe all this from the outside. Why is he so sure of this? After all, if it comes to a world war, it will inevitably affect Russia. Why does he keep playing with fire?

– Because he has no other choice. He cannot win in Ukraine, declare that “now we are friends again, let’s agree on how we will continue to live.” For him, this is a way to solve the problem of Ukraine. He has been fighting for 20 months, and what has he achieved? 19% of the occupied territory and the precarious prospect of retaining this territory.

This is done forcibly. In the sense that it is precisely this course of events that creates for him the prerequisites for a successful exit from this situation. Relatively successful. Force the world to come to an agreement with him and leave him these territories, these 19%. But the continuation of this conflict is unknown where it will lead.

In this case, provoking a global conflict in different places, in particular in the Middle East, distracts attention from Ukraine and gives it a chance to suggest: let me act as a mediator, put this conflict to rest, and you force Kiev to come to an agreement with me.

This is a typical Putin trick. He says: “We have a peace plan, I can take care of the hostages,” and something else. This is a clear advance towards the fact that he considers himself capable of managing these processes in conditions of numerous crises, where he has his own keys. In relation to Hamas and Iran, he obviously has the keys. For him, these are allies, and in this matter he can control them.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/abroad/putin-szhimaet-kulaki-evreyam-ostavatsya-v-rossii-opasno-intervyu-s-fejginyim.htm?_gl=11ru9mqc_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5ODg2MzQ4MS40NjAuMS4xNjk4ODYzNTU1LjQ2LjAuMA..&_ga=2.88435411.910962063.1698265935-1404911090.1673192140

