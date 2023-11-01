70% of Russians would support Putin’s decision to end war in Ukraine

31 OCTOBER 2023

70% of Russians surveyed are ready to support their dictator Vladimir Putin if he decides to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: survey of the Russian analytical service Levada Center

Details: The study showed that 70% of respondents would support Putin’s decision if he decided to end the war in Ukraine.

However, if Putin decided to end the war with the occupied territories returning to Ukraine, only 34% of Russians would support his actions.

At the same time, 55% of the polled citizens of the Russian Federation believe that is necessary to stop the war and start peace negotiations, while 38% support the continuation of hostilities.

The survey was conducted on 19-25 October among 1,607 Russians in 137 settlements of the Russian Federation. The study was conducted at home by the method of personal interview. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.

