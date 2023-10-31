Zelensky: Netherlands first non-G7 country to start working with Ukraine on security guarantees

30.10.2023 23:31

The Netherlands adheres to the agreements reached in terms of assistance to Ukraine and has become the first country outside the G7 with which Ukraine began bilateral work on security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I had important negotiations with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. I informed him about the situation on the front lines, about our actions, our capabilities. I am grateful for the assistance! For air defense systems, for ammunition for our soldiers, for powerful things that help us maintain the security of the eastern part of the Black Sea. Our agreements with Mark, which we discussed during the meeting in Odesa, are being implemented,” Zelensky said.

According to him, it is also very important that the Netherlands has become the first state outside the G7 with which Ukraine started bilateral work on security guarantees.

“We discussed with the Prime Minister the results of the advisors’ meeting on the Peace Formula in Malta,” Zelensky added.

